Polkarare 価格(PRARE)
Polkarare（PRARE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00138324 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 70.87K USD です。PRARE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Polkarare 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 482.60 USD
です- Polkarare 1日内の価格変動率は +8.19%
です- 循環供給量は 51.05M USD です
MEXCで PRARE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PRARE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Polkarare から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00010467 です。
過去30日間における Polkarare から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004947985 です。
過去60日間における Polkarare から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005550668 です。
過去90日間における Polkarare から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0014116823028355514 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00010467
|+8.19%
|30日
|$ -0.0004947985
|-35.77%
|60日
|$ -0.0005550668
|-40.12%
|90日
|$ -0.0014116823028355514
|-50.50%
Polkarare の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.40%
+8.19%
+1.82%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
