PLURcoin (PLUR) トケノミクス
PLURcoin (PLUR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
PLURcoin (PLUR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
PLURcoin (PLUR) 情報
PLURcoin is a community-driven cryptocurrency designed to power transactions within the music, entertainment, and festival ecosystems. Built on secure and efficient blockchain technology, PLURcoin enables fast, transparent, and decentralized payments while fostering a global culture of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect (PLUR) — values that have long been the foundation of dance music and festival culture around the world.
At its core, PLURcoin seeks to become the native digital currency of the entertainment industry, particularly within the electronic dance music (EDM) space. The project’s mission is to bring blockchain benefits to real-world communities that gather around music, art, and shared experiences. By offering an efficient and borderless means of payment, PLURcoin aims to make it easier for fans to buy event tickets, merchandise, and artist-related products, while reducing transaction fees and improving accessibility compared to traditional payment methods.
PLURcoin goes beyond just being a payment method — it is designed to create an entire ecosystem where fans, artists, and event organizers can engage in new and meaningful ways. Through the PLUR Wallet, token holders will soon have access to exclusive digital drops from leading EDM artists, including collectibles, unreleased music, and premium content. These initiatives will provide fans with deeper connections to the artists and events they love, while giving creators a new, blockchain-enabled channel to reward their supporters directly.
The project is actively pursuing partnerships with major EDM festivals around the world, seeking to integrate PLURcoin as a native payment solution at live events. This means fans may one day use PLURcoin not only for online purchases but also for on-site transactions, creating a seamless and modern festival experience. The PLURcoin roadmap also envisions community governance features, where token holders will be able to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting on future partnerships, event sponsorships, or charitable initiatives.
PLURcoin’s commitment to transparency, decentralization, and community participation sets it apart from many other cryptocurrencies. A significant portion of the token supply has already been burned to increase scarcity and demonstrate the team’s dedication to long-term value, while a portion of tokens remains locked for charitable purposes aligned with PLUR principles.
In summary, PLURcoin is about much more than cryptocurrency — it is about uniting a global community under a shared ethos of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect, using blockchain technology to empower fans, artists, and organizers in the modern entertainment landscape.
PLURcoin (PLUR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
PLURcoin (PLUR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PLUR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PLUR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PLUR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PLUR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
PLUR 価格予測
PLUR の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の PLUR 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
