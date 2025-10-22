PLURcoin の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。PLUR から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで PLUR の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。PLURcoin の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD です。PLUR から USD への価格の更新、ライブチャート、時価総額、24時間取引高などをリアルタイムで追跡できます。MEXCで PLUR の価格動向を今すぐ手軽に確認しましょう。

PLUR についての詳細

PLUR 価格情報

PLUR 公式ウェブサイト

PLUR トケノミクス

PLUR 価格予測

Earn

Airdrop+

ニュース

ブログ

学ぶ

PLURcoin ロゴ

PLURcoin 価格(PLUR)

未上場

1 PLUR から USD へのライブ価格：

$0.00017206
$0.00017206$0.00017206
0.00%1D
mexc
このトークンデータは第三者から取得されています。MEXCは情報アグリゲーターとしてのみ機能します。MEXC現物 市場で他の上場トークンをご確認ください！
USD
PLURcoin (PLUR) ライブ価格チャート
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:17:38 (UTC+8)

PLURcoin (PLUR) 価格情報 (USD)

24時間の価格変動レンジ：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最安値
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H 最高値

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-16.59%

-16.59%

PLURcoin (PLUR) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、PLUR は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。PLUR の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。

短期的なパフォーマンスでは、PLUR は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -- 、過去7日間で -16.59% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。

PLURcoin (PLUR) 市場情報

$ 188.75K
$ 188.75K$ 188.75K

--
----

$ 9.65M
$ 9.65M$ 9.65M

1.10B
1.10B 1.10B

56,097,013,924.83797
56,097,013,924.83797 56,097,013,924.83797

PLURcoin の現在の時価総額は $ 188.75K、24時間取引高は -- です。PLUR の循環供給量は 1.10B、総供給量は 56097013924.83797 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 9.65M です。

PLURcoin (PLUR) 価格履歴 USD

本日の PLURcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における PLURcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における PLURcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における PLURcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0--
30日$ 0-22.74%
60日$ 0-20.50%
90日$ 0--

PLURcoin ( PLUR ) とは何か

PLURcoin is a community-driven cryptocurrency designed to power transactions within the music, entertainment, and festival ecosystems. Built on secure and efficient blockchain technology, PLURcoin enables fast, transparent, and decentralized payments while fostering a global culture of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect (PLUR) — values that have long been the foundation of dance music and festival culture around the world.

At its core, PLURcoin seeks to become the native digital currency of the entertainment industry, particularly within the electronic dance music (EDM) space. The project’s mission is to bring blockchain benefits to real-world communities that gather around music, art, and shared experiences. By offering an efficient and borderless means of payment, PLURcoin aims to make it easier for fans to buy event tickets, merchandise, and artist-related products, while reducing transaction fees and improving accessibility compared to traditional payment methods.

PLURcoin goes beyond just being a payment method — it is designed to create an entire ecosystem where fans, artists, and event organizers can engage in new and meaningful ways. Through the PLUR Wallet, token holders will soon have access to exclusive digital drops from leading EDM artists, including collectibles, unreleased music, and premium content. These initiatives will provide fans with deeper connections to the artists and events they love, while giving creators a new, blockchain-enabled channel to reward their supporters directly.

The project is actively pursuing partnerships with major EDM festivals around the world, seeking to integrate PLURcoin as a native payment solution at live events. This means fans may one day use PLURcoin not only for online purchases but also for on-site transactions, creating a seamless and modern festival experience. The PLURcoin roadmap also envisions community governance features, where token holders will be able to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting on future partnerships, event sponsorships, or charitable initiatives.

PLURcoin’s commitment to transparency, decentralization, and community participation sets it apart from many other cryptocurrencies. A significant portion of the token supply has already been burned to increase scarcity and demonstrate the team’s dedication to long-term value, while a portion of tokens remains locked for charitable purposes aligned with PLUR principles.

In summary, PLURcoin is about much more than cryptocurrency — it is about uniting a global community under a shared ethos of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect, using blockchain technology to empower fans, artists, and organizers in the modern entertainment landscape.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

PLURcoin（PLUR）素材

公式ウェブサイト

PLURcoin 価格予測 (USD)

PLURcoin (PLUR) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの PLURcoin (PLUR) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば PLURcoin の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。

今すぐ PLURcoin の価格予測 をチェック！

PLUR を現地通貨に

PLURcoin (PLUR) トケノミクス

PLURcoin (PLUR) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ PLUR トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！

よくある質問：PLURcoin（PLUR）に関するその他の質問

PLURcoin (PLUR) の本日の価値はいくらですか？
PLUR の USD でのライブ価格は 0 USD で、最新のリアルタイム市場データで更新されています。
現在の PLUR から USD の価格はいくらですか？
PLUR から USD の現在価格は $ 0 です。正確なトークン換算については、MEXCレート変換 をご覧ください。
PLURcoin の時価総額はいくらですか？
PLUR の時価総額は $ 188.75K USD です。時価総額 = 現在の価格 × 循環供給量。これはトークンの市場価値と順位を反映しています。
PLUR の循環供給量はどれくらいですか？
PLUR の循環供給量は 1.10B USD です。
PLUR の史上最高値（ATH）はいくらですか？
PLUR は史上最高値 0 USD に達しました。
PLUR の史上最安値 (ATL) はいくらですか？
PLUR の史上最安値は 0 USD です。
PLUR の取引高はいくらですか？
PLUR の24 時間ライブ取引高は -- USD です。
PLUR は今年さらに上昇しますか？
PLUR は市場状況とプロジェクトの進捗状況によっては、今年さらに上昇する可能性があります。より詳細な分析については、PLUR 価格予測 をご覧ください。
ページの最終更新日：2025-10-22 22:17:38 (UTC+8)

PLURcoin (PLUR) 業界の重要最新情報

時間 (UTC+8)タイプ情報
10-21 15:53:36業界の最新情報
昨日、ビットコイン現物ETFは4040万ドルの純流出、イーサリアム現物ETFは1億4570万ドルの純流出を記録
10-20 18:31:42業界の最新情報
仮想通貨の時価総額が3.868兆ドルに回復し、24時間で3.7%上昇
10-20 11:16:23業界の最新情報
ビットコインは引き続き圧力に直面し、一時的に108,000ドルを下回る
10-19 17:50:26業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場のセンチメントが「極度の恐怖」ゾーンから脱却、恐怖と強欲指数は現在29
10-19 14:26:41業界の最新情報
暗号資産市場はレンジ相場、時価総額は現在3.723兆ドル
10-19 04:16:21業界の最新情報
過去7日間のパブリックチェーンアクティビティランキング：ソラナが首位を維持

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。