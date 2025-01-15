PLUMS 価格(PLUMS)
PLUMS（PLUMS）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。PLUMS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PLUMS 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.00 USD
です- PLUMS 1日内の価格変動率は +1.11%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで PLUMS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PLUMS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の PLUMS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における PLUMS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における PLUMS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における PLUMS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|-14.73%
|60日
|$ 0
|-1.03%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
PLUMS の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+1.11%
-9.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
One-liner description: $PLUMS, for the people, by the people 💎✋ What is PLUMS? PLUMS is a memecoin launched by the people, for the people. Initiated by a group of individuals as a tribute to the Plums internet meme that gained worldwide notoriety from the Ashley Schaeffer (Will Farrell) meme from the Eastbound and Down TV show. The currency is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is designed to be a fun and light-hearted cryptocurrency that can appeal to a wider audience beyond just Bitcoin enthusiasts. What are the project objectives? The project aims to capture the growing popularity of meme coins, which have been on the rise in recent years due to their unique and often humorous marketing strategies, to serve as the safe haven for future Degen liquidity and to create a decentralized network for connecting degens through the power of memes. By leveraging the power of memes, PLUMS will create a network that is not only fun and entertaining, but also has the potential for real-world impact. What makes PLUMS unique? One of the things that makes PLUMS stand out from other meme coins is that it’s supply will not be centralised to individual wallets and its launch involved a $PLUMS airdrop to those who contributed to the initial LP before it reached a hard cap of 20ETH. Moreover, PLUMS has adopted PEPE’s no-tax policy. This means that holders of the currency do not have to pay any taxes on their earnings, which can be a significant benefit for those who are looking to invest in a cryptocurrency that has the potential for high returns. The tokens fun and playful nature makes it appealing to those who are not necessarily interested in the more serious aspects of traditional cryptocurrencies. Related Links: Telegram: https://t.me/+efZpJvv7Y9thODhh… Discord: https://discord.gg/Xkk545eC Website: https://plums.wtf/
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
