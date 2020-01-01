PlayNity (PLY) トケノミクス
PlayNity (PLY) 情報
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement.
In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for:
- Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings.
- Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process.
- Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment.
- Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams.
In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
PlayNity (PLY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
PlayNity (PLY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
PlayNity (PLY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
PlayNity (PLY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PLY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PLY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PLY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PLY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。