PlayNity 価格(PLY)
PlayNity（PLY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0011765 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 107.66K USD です。PLY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PlayNity 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 587.21 USD
です- PlayNity 1日内の価格変動率は +17.90%
です- 循環供給量は 91.15M USD です
MEXCで PLY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PLY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の PlayNity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00017863 です。
過去30日間における PlayNity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000398532 です。
過去60日間における PlayNity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000201857 です。
過去90日間における PlayNity から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000703241829664311 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00017863
|+17.90%
|30日
|$ +0.0000398532
|+3.39%
|60日
|$ +0.0000201857
|+1.72%
|90日
|$ +0.0000703241829664311
|+6.36%
PlayNity の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.07%
+17.90%
+16.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement. In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for: - Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings. - Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process. - Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment. - Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams. In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
