PlayNity（PLY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0011765 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 107.66K USD です。PLY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PlayNity 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 587.21 USD
です- PlayNity 1日内の価格変動率は +17.90%
です- 循環供給量は 91.15M USD です

MEXCで PLY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PLY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。

PlayNity（PLY）市場情報

市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：

$ 107.66K
$ 107.66K$ 107.66K

$ 587.21
$ 587.21$ 587.21

91.15M
91.15M 91.15M

PlayNity ( PLY ) とは何か

PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement. In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for: - Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings. - Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process. - Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment. - Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams. In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.

