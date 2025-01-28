PlatinCoin 価格(PLC)
PlatinCoin（PLC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.119938 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。PLC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PlatinCoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 131.45 USD
です- PlatinCoin 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで PLC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PLC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の PlatinCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における PlatinCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0077475030 です。
過去60日間における PlatinCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0013141966 です。
過去90日間における PlatinCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.03969788489861616 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0077475030
|+6.46%
|60日
|$ +0.0013141966
|+1.10%
|90日
|$ -0.03969788489861616
|-24.86%
PlatinCoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+0.08%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The PlatinCoin is based on Litecoin Technology. It is not only a new generation of cryptocurrency but, together with the PlatinCoin Cryptosystem, also an extremely flexible and multifunctional platform that allows everybody to create a wide variety of daily business operations without the delay of payment for goods and services, for example such simple things as the purchase of your daily coffee, online purchases or payments for your international travel insurance. The PlatinCoin is designed to become the most used cryptocoin worldwide, especially by international users not being able to own a bank account. Its underlying blockchain technology facilitates the daily high volume of payments. PlatinCoin provides fast, inexpensive, international and secure transfers by form of immediate payment. The advantages of PlatinCoin will appropriately address the respective payment needs of individual as well commercial users like merchants and service providers. In addition, the introduction of the PlatinCoin Debit Card will further contribute to the commercial viability of the PlatinCoin. PlatinCoin intends to become a central transmission point for FIAT money. Fast transaction periods and low variability risks will be applicable. Additionally, comprehensive payment facilities such as debit cards, ATM’s, etc. are being implemented to become a suitable payment method on high scale for clients and merchandisers. The PlatinCoin moreover aims to contribute to the improvement of people’s standard of living worldwide. This shall especially apply to people in developing countries who do not even have a bank account. As an instrument to increase prosperity, we have developed the PlatinCoin Minting Program. This Program allows nearly everyone to easily produce PlatinCoins themselves.
