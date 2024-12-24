Plastiks 価格(PLASTIK)
Plastiks（PLASTIK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00378731 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.78M USD です。PLASTIK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Plastiks 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 8.18K USD
です- Plastiks 1日内の価格変動率は +11.28%
です- 循環供給量は 470.26M USD です
MEXCで PLASTIK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PLASTIK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Plastiks から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00038388 です。
過去30日間における Plastiks から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0011252885 です。
過去60日間における Plastiks から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0018595086 です。
過去90日間における Plastiks から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000260103769942233 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00038388
|+11.28%
|30日
|$ -0.0011252885
|-29.71%
|60日
|$ -0.0018595086
|-49.09%
|90日
|$ -0.000260103769942233
|-6.42%
Plastiks の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+6.53%
+11.28%
+34.58%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Plastiks is a product of Nozama, Nozama was founded back in early 2019 with the objective to become the world’s largest sustainability technology company, and that goal remains more true than ever. Plastiks.io is a marketplace utilizing a smart contract approach to merge two-multibillion-dollar industries: NFTs and Recycling. The Plastiks platform allows recyclers to mint and sell NFTs as recycling guarantees so that recyclers can monetize their recycling data. Producers of single-use plastic can increase traceability of their single-use packaging. The Plastiks platform will not only allow Single-use packaging brands to demonstrate their commitment to the environment through offsetting their waste, but it allows them to comply with the recently imposed EU single use packaging tracking regulation. As for recyclers, it’ll be an additional stream of revenue. Plastiks is a place where artists, recyclers, and single use packaging companies can work as a team to make the world cleaner. Plastik is the native utility token that is used to: Unlock the utility of the platform to mint, list and transact on the plastiks.io platform. All recyclers and artists will need to use plastik to create their NFTs. The producers of plastic or the consumer brands will be incentivized to buy these NFTs with Plastik.
