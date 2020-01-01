PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) トケノミクス
PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) 情報
PlaceWar is a strategic play-to-earn social game universe deployed on multi-chain with highly engaging artillery gameplay that encourages players to create and define the outlook of the in-game world through building, battles and alliance. Inspired by r/place, PlaceWar creates a gamified and open Internet culture metaverse and puts users in control.
PlaceWar consists of two systems: the Battle system and the Pixel system. Players can have a quickstart of battles in the Battle system modes: - PVE - PVP - Guild War. Upon winning a game, the player would receive token rewards, NFT and non-NFT rewards. The Pixel system is the land system of PlaceWar.
The Pixel system has a map of a canvas world named Placedonia which is divided into 90,000 pixel lands which players are able to own as NFTs. Each pixel is a piece of land where players are able to park their tanks, collect randomly generated resources, construct buildings or even choose a color to represent their pixels on Placedonia. The Placedonia allows players to invade other pixels by challenging their defender bots into a tank battle. Successful invaders will loot any unharvested resources and be able to force change the representing color. Through invasion, players are able to create their own paintings and turn them into visual territories. Such a mechanism can bring the in-game guild idea into PlaceWar, which increases the social bonds between players.
PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
PlaceWar Governance (PLACE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PLACE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PLACE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PLACE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PLACE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。