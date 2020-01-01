Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) トケノミクス
Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) 情報
Pissing Dog Farts is a one-of-a-kind meme coin inspired by the humorous and memorable image of a pissing dog. The project was launched through PumpFun, ensuring transparency with burned liquidity and a fair, community-focused approach.
The mission of the project is to bring together the crypto community through humor, creativity, and interactive entertainment. The official website features:
A Game with Rewards and Leaderboard: Players can compete in a fun, engaging game and earn rewards based on their performance, fostering an active and competitive community. Meme Generator: Users can create and share custom memes, promoting creativity and viral engagement within the community.
By combining humor with functionality, Pissing Dog Farts aims to stand out in the crowded world of meme coins while building a loyal and engaged user base. The project is designed to be more than just a joke—it's a platform for fun, interaction, and long-term community growth.
With its burned liquidity and transparent launch, Pissing Dog Farts prioritizes trust and sustainability, ensuring a solid foundation for its growing ecosystem. Whether you're here for the laughs, the competition, or the rewards, this meme coin offers something unique for everyone.
Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Pissing Dog Farts (PDF) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PDF トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PDF トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PDF のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PDF トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
PDF 価格予測
PDF の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の PDF 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。