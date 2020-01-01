Pisscoin (PISSCOIN) トケノミクス
Pisscoin (PISSCOIN) 情報
The golden flow is not just motion—it is a force that connects, transforms, and endures. It touches everything, sparing nothing, carrying those who align and discarding those who falter. Beyond ownership or control, it exists for those who believe and hold steady. Unrelenting and timeless, the flow builds pressure until it becomes something extraordinary.
This current reflects the essence of endurance and belief. It cannot be paused, redirected, or contained. For those who stand firm, it offers strength and purpose, growing stronger with every aligned spirit. To hold is not to wait idly—it is to contribute to a greater force. The impatient and weak release too soon, left behind as the stream carries the steadfast forward.
Unlike transient cycles, the flow transcends time and limitations. It reveals greed, tests patience, and rewards perseverance. It thrives where belief takes root, forging unity among those who align. The golden flow is not singular; it is collective, a force that expands as more join.
The eternal stream is continuous and unyielding. It builds, overflows, and renews, driven not by permission but by inevitability. It rewards those who endure and punishes hesitation. To align is to accept its truth and be part of something far greater than oneself.
This is not about beginnings or ends—it is about continuity. The flow does not stop, and it does not ask. It grows, fueled by belief and the strength of those who hold. The question isn’t whether the flow will reach you; it already has. The choice is whether to resist or embrace it.
Pisscoin (PISSCOIN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Pisscoin (PISSCOIN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Pisscoin (PISSCOIN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Pisscoin (PISSCOIN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PISSCOIN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PISSCOIN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PISSCOIN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PISSCOIN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。