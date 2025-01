Pigeoncoin ( PGN ) とは何か

Pigeoncoin was launched on March 21, 2018 with an immediate goal to prove the power & hashrate consistency of our new X16S (shuffle) algorithm. The community response to the X16S concept was strong and positive. Within hours, members had created GPU mining software and pools, allowing us to prove our hypothesis a month ahead of schedule. After a sleepless week, we regrouped and set forth to solve the real problems that Pigeoncoin was destined for. Our first step was to recruit a skilled team who would be responsible for completing our mission. Pigeoncoin is a cryptocurrency that will be aligned with a future communications network. This will facilitate messaging, payments, liquidity, and currency velocity.

