Pesabase ( PESA ) とは何か

By tokenizing an existing company, we are able to expand marketing to reach more users for Pesabase. Each time someone sends money to their loved ones, a portion of their transaction fee goes as a buy on the chart - burning the supply and increasing the token price. Pesabase currently processes 200k USD per month through word of mouth marketing only. By using marketing funds from the token, our reach expands exponentially to more users. More users = more people sending money to their loved ones at a fraction of the price = more tokens bought = less supply.

