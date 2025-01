Pepe Le Pew Coin ( $PLPC ) とは何か

Pepe Le Pew Coin is a pure meme coin with 0% taxes, renounced ownership, liquidity locked for 1,000 years and renounced, but with burn mechanics, utility and gamification baked into the contract, allowing Pepe Le Pew Coin move and grow easily with market as a contender for a top altcoin, in addition to being able to easily get onto centralized exchanges as demand dictates. This provides DeFi and Centralized Exchange holders the same experience. Pepe Le Pew Coin was born out of the community requesting the team create a meme coin with the legs to go the distance and become the next top alt coin. The team put months of effort into Pepe Le Pew Coin design and development to come up with something truly unique; a pure meme coin that includes mechanics, utility and governance.

Pepe Le Pew Coin($PLPC)素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト