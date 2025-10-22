Pentagon Pizza Watch 価格(PPW)
Pentagon Pizza Watch (PPW) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00117782 です。過去24時間、PPW は最低 $ 0.0011335 から最高 $ 0.00135934 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。PPW の史上最高値は $ 0.00229383 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、PPW は過去1時間で +3.03%、過去24時間で -4.63% 、過去7日間で -31.79% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Pentagon Pizza Watch の現在の時価総額は $ 1.18M、24時間取引高は -- です。PPW の循環供給量は 999.99M、総供給量は 999990107.2127886 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 1.18M です。
The Alt-Data Powerhouse of Prediction Markets – Meet @pizzintwatch $PPW
Location data has long been one of the most powerful yet underappreciated forms of intelligence, shaping decisions in both financial markets and geopolitics. The world’s largest hedge funds—Citadel, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma—have relied on location-based indicators to place billion-dollar macro bets, from commodity flows to consumer spending patterns. PPW takes that same logic and applies it to prediction markets, positioning itself as an alt-data powerhouse.
At the core of this project is the Pentagon Pizza Index, a modern revival of a Cold War signal once nicknamed “Pizza Intelligence.” Soviet analysts observed that surges in late-night pizza deliveries to the Pentagon and CIA often correlated with crisis planning and operational surges. Pizza provided a fast, cheap, and scalable solution for feeding large teams working through the night under heightened pressure. In intelligence terms, it was a classic case of traffic analysis: inferring intent from observable patterns rather than from secrets. Over time, the anecdote became legend—“PizzINT”—and resurfaced in media accounts linking pizza spikes to events like the invasions of Grenada and Panama, the Gulf War, and more recently, the 2023–24 Middle East conflict.
@pizzintwatch has formalized this insight into a tradable, data-driven signal. Its first product, the Pentagon Pizza Index, tracks and publishes pizza order fluctuations as a proxy for geopolitical stress. Early traction has been remarkable: Google already ranks “Pizza Index” searches with http://pizzint.watch near the top, ensuring mainstream visibility that extends well beyond crypto. Each new conflict or crisis that drives spikes in the data is likely to generate not just trader attention, but also media coverage, cementing its cultural and analytical relevance.
But Pizza Index is only the beginning. The same methodology can be expanded across a wide spectrum of location-based datasets. Flight radar has long been used to track high-level government and military aircraft, with spikes in reconnaissance activity foreshadowing events such as Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Satellite imagery of Walmart and Target parking lots can be repurposed into leading retail indicators. AIS tracking of oil tankers reveals shifts in global energy supply and demand in near real-time. NDVI satellite data provides early insight into agricultural yields and food inflation risk. Each of these signals, when integrated into a unified feed, becomes a powerful input for traders, analysts, and AI agents.
Looking ahead, the potential extends far beyond monitoring. An API and oracle layer could allow developers to plug directly into a low-latency feed of alt-data indicators, with analytics built on top. This positions @pizzintwatch as both a trusted data provider and a source of truth for exotic prediction markets. By curating, cleaning, and standardizing these signals, PPW could sell feeds to analytics platforms, AI agents, hedge funds, and retail traders alike. Vertical expansion into its own analytics engine, trading vaults, or AI trading agents becomes not just possible but natural.
What makes the project especially compelling is its memetic edge. “Pentagon Pizza Watch” is instantly memorable, bridging serious intelligence tradecraft with playful cultural branding. Combined with the official Polymarket Builders badge, this positioning gives PPW credibility both as a rigorous data product and as a viral, community-driven meme.
In short, @pizzintwatch sits at the intersection of prediction markets, RWA oracles, and alt-data infrastructure. It is simultaneously an intelligence experiment, a tradable signal, and a narrative-rich meme. With its cultural resonance, technical potential, and first-mover advantage, $PPW is poised to become a cornerstone in the evolution of on-chain alt-data markets.
