PeerMe is an ecosystem of distributed power, collaboration & fun. A social infrastructure that allows builders all around the world to come together and work on something they believe in – a shared goal & philosophy. Building a better society, a super society is just a side-effect. In all of that, we care about creating automated & autonomous systems with a minimum of bureaucracy, full transparency, and shared ownership that serves the general public. This is our way of creating the ever-promised society of the people, by the people, for the people.
Peers are people like you and me, and the way we know each other is through the identity service we call PEERID. PEERID contains information about us that is used to prove authenticity & trust to the people we interact with & potentially work within PeerMe. This may include personal information like your name, your origin, a free-to-chose picture in form of an NFT, a trust level, social connections, past contributions, and many other data points that help give people an idea of who we are. PEERID is how people know you in PeerMe.
PeerMe is a place where anyone can start or find self-sufficient communities that work towards a shared goal. They operate using their own ESDT token as a financial resource and have their own governance system in place. We call these communities Peerings. They have many similarities to what we know as DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and are a place of progress, fun, purpose & belonging.
PeerMe SUPER (SUPER) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SUPER トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SUPER トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SUPER のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SUPER トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
