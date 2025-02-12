PeerMe SUPER 価格(SUPER)
PeerMe SUPER（SUPER）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01108153 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。SUPER から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PeerMe SUPER 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 79.20 USD
です- PeerMe SUPER 1日内の価格変動率は +5.93%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで SUPER から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SUPER 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の PeerMe SUPER から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00062062 です。
過去30日間における PeerMe SUPER から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0034605479 です。
過去60日間における PeerMe SUPER から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0047298906 です。
過去90日間における PeerMe SUPER から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000638763047573424 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00062062
|+5.93%
|30日
|$ -0.0034605479
|-31.22%
|60日
|$ -0.0047298906
|-42.68%
|90日
|$ -0.000638763047573424
|-5.45%
PeerMe SUPER の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.41%
+5.93%
+8.46%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
PeerMe is an ecosystem of distributed power, collaboration & fun. A social infrastructure that allows builders all around the world to come together and work on something they believe in – a shared goal & philosophy. Building a better society, a super society is just a side-effect. In all of that, we care about creating automated & autonomous systems with a minimum of bureaucracy, full transparency, and shared ownership that serves the general public. This is our way of creating the ever-promised society of the people, by the people, for the people. Peers are people like you and me, and the way we know each other is through the identity service we call PEERID. PEERID contains information about us that is used to prove authenticity & trust to the people we interact with & potentially work within PeerMe. This may include personal information like your name, your origin, a free-to-chose picture in form of an NFT, a trust level, social connections, past contributions, and many other data points that help give people an idea of who we are. PEERID is how people know you in PeerMe. PeerMe is a place where anyone can start or find self-sufficient communities that work towards a shared goal. They operate using their own ESDT token as a financial resource and have their own governance system in place. We call these communities Peerings. They have many similarities to what we know as DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and are a place of progress, fun, purpose & belonging.
|1 SUPER を AUD に
A$0.0176196327
|1 SUPER を GBP に
￡0.008865224
|1 SUPER を EUR に
€0.0106382688
|1 SUPER を USD に
$0.01108153
|1 SUPER を MYR に
RM0.0494236238
|1 SUPER を TRY に
₺0.3993783412
|1 SUPER を JPY に
¥1.6897116944
|1 SUPER を RUB に
₽1.0596158986
|1 SUPER を INR に
₹0.9617659887
|1 SUPER を IDR に
Rp181.6643971632
|1 SUPER を PHP に
₱0.6443909695
|1 SUPER を EGP に
￡E.0.5590631885
|1 SUPER を BRL に
R$0.0638296128
|1 SUPER を CAD に
C$0.0158465879
|1 SUPER を BDT に
৳1.3459626338
|1 SUPER を NGN に
₦16.6139838525
|1 SUPER を UAH に
₴0.4619889857
|1 SUPER を VES に
Bs0.6648918
|1 SUPER を PKR に
Rs3.0918576853
|1 SUPER を KZT に
₸5.6080298871
|1 SUPER を THB に
฿0.3781018036
|1 SUPER を TWD に
NT$0.3640282605
|1 SUPER を CHF に
Fr0.0100841923
|1 SUPER を HKD に
HK$0.0863251187
|1 SUPER を MAD に
.د.م0.1111477459