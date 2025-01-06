PayRue 価格(PROPEL)
PayRue（PROPEL）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.99K USD です。PROPEL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PayRue 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 174.20 USD
です- PayRue 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 6.01B USD です
MEXCで PROPEL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PROPEL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の PayRue から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における PayRue から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における PayRue から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における PayRue から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-74.63%
|60日
|$ 0
|-68.64%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
PayRue の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
PayRue is a financial platform that operates exchanges, wallets, and transfers with cryptocurrencies. PROPEL is the native token of PayRue and an asset on the Binance Smart Chain. PROPEL is used for rewards, commission, liquidity mining, and staking in PayRue platforms and applications. PROPEL is a Governance Token, allow holders of PROPEL to vote, create proposals on future strategies, directions, partnerships, and usage of PROPEL. Future governance rights of PROPEL holders may be entitled to a share of the revenue stream generated through the PayRue applications. There are 3 main business areas of PayRue PayRue Wallet, centralized and decentralized wallet support for BTC, ETH, and BSC assets. The purpose of the wallet is to allow users to easily transfer and pay with cryptocurrencies whilst also have access to other dapps and DeFi solutions. PayRue DEX, a decentralized exchange on Binance Smart Chain, the exchange is a hybrid with a central order book and decentralized wallet access. The exchange allows for limit and market orders, and charges no gas fee when using the exchange this is included in transaction fees. Holding PROPEL allows users to receive a discount on Market Orders whilst all Limit Orders are commission-free. PayRue Chat is a chat service that supports text messages, voice and video calls. The PayRue Chat service allows users to enter and engage in Public Authorised Chat rooms where content providers have gained rights to create public information. Private group chats are available and limited to a certain number of users. PROPEL is to be used as a way of reward and rights allowing holders of PROPEL to use it to pay or be granted services, access, and rights. PayRue was founded in London, the UK in 2018.
