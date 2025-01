Party Parrot ( PARRY ) とは何か

The most famous bird on the internet flying its way to a Bill on Solana who is $PARRY Parry is a famous internet meme based on the party parrot and a parrot called Sirocco, who first appeared in a BBC documentary in 2009 before quickly becoming an internet sensation due to his quirky behavior. Between 2009-2015, Sirocco was turned into a drawing and animation, cementing him in the internet hall of fame after blowing up on Slack, Discord and Telegram. Today, this meme is known as Parry. WHERE IS $PARRY Parry lives in the Solana universe, but his spirit is present across the entire internet. plans for $parry Parry’s mission is to be the ultimate icon of positivity, celebration, and achievement in crypto. mission for $parry To continue the legacy of Sirocco (by far the best of all birds) and cement its status as the most famous parrot and original internet meme in history.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!

Party Parrot(PARRY)素材 公式ウェブサイト