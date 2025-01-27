Page 価格(PAGE)
Page（PAGE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00181361 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。PAGE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Page 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.24 USD
です- Page 1日内の価格変動率は -4.33%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで PAGE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PAGE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Page から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Page から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006899679 です。
過去60日間における Page から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002057645 です。
過去90日間における Page から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0011276125667901185 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.33%
|30日
|$ -0.0006899679
|-38.04%
|60日
|$ -0.0002057645
|-11.34%
|90日
|$ +0.0011276125667901185
|+164.38%
Page の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.84%
-4.33%
-11.95%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The PAGE token is a token with books at heart. PAGE represents a network of human beings who support the idea that creating things should provide a viable income, no matter where a creator is from or what that creator’s role in the greater ecosystem of the creative life of human beings happens to be. As such, PAGE is designed to be a decentralized network with the intention of including more people in this creative way of life, rather than an exclusive and/or centralized network built around the intention of keeping a majority of people out to increase the profits of a few industry mainstays. The PAGE token launch begins a long process of development which will ultimately result in a Cosmos SDK blockchain capable of administering governance to the network via DAO, facilitating transactions across a far-reaching network, and keeping said network online by collecting fees in the native PAGE token. PAGE supply will be capped at 100M, with 10M minted to the Ethereum blockchain and 90M to be minted to Cosmos at a later date. The way forward for the PAGE network seems clear: disrupt the traditional book and ebook industries by providing a more streamlined publishing platform. PAGE will offer more transparency into the performance of books while lowering costs to authors and publishers to a minimum. Instead of separate licenses for each form a given book might take, one NFTBook can be updated and will be able to serve video and audio content in addition to the traditional text files offered by popular e-reader apps and devices today, but in addition to this, NFTBooks will also offer the capacity to request a print copy at printer cost via the dAPP contained in each and every book. NFTBooks are unstoppable, consisting of a blockchain-saved reference point and an IPFS back end that is as strong as the network it resides upon. With public + private key encryption to lock the content behind a permissioned token gate and prevent unauthorized access, NFTBooks will even begin to surpass the security of paper book and ebook formats. With digital ownership and scarcity, markets for NFTBooks will be more efficient than anything that has come before. Even the Gutenberg Press and its various antecedents could not create books as durable and censorship-resistant as NFTBooks.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 PAGE を AUD に
A$0.0028655038
|1 PAGE を GBP に
￡0.001450888
|1 PAGE を EUR に
€0.0017229295
|1 PAGE を USD に
$0.00181361
|1 PAGE を MYR に
RM0.0079254757
|1 PAGE を TRY に
₺0.0646733326
|1 PAGE を JPY に
¥0.281834994
|1 PAGE を RUB に
₽0.1778244605
|1 PAGE を INR に
₹0.1562969098
|1 PAGE を IDR に
Rp29.2517700983
|1 PAGE を PHP に
₱0.1058422796
|1 PAGE を EGP に
￡E.0.0913696718
|1 PAGE を BRL に
R$0.0107184351
|1 PAGE を CAD に
C$0.0025934623
|1 PAGE を BDT に
৳0.2207526092
|1 PAGE を NGN に
₦2.8249333443
|1 PAGE を UAH に
₴0.0758633063
|1 PAGE を VES に
Bs0.10156216
|1 PAGE を PKR に
Rs0.5046188464
|1 PAGE を KZT に
₸0.9377451866
|1 PAGE を THB に
฿0.0609917043
|1 PAGE を TWD に
NT$0.0593775914
|1 PAGE を CHF に
Fr0.001632249
|1 PAGE を HKD に
HK$0.0141098858
|1 PAGE を MAD に
.د.م0.0180635556