What is the project about?
PACMan ($PAC) - the first non-native coin on the OctaSpace network, which can use in different ways.
First of all, it is the Play-2-Earn system. PACMan offer games (computer and mobile). The ecosystem combines NFT trading with virtual heroes where users acquire tokens, monitor their development, and participate in battles with other players. The project’s developers pursue the goal to combine concepts such as the metaverse, play-to-earn (P2E) system, and NFTs.
Secondly, project offer to use service, which for convenience collects and combines the most popular neural networks for generating and processing images, videos, voices and texts, such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Kandinsky, ChatGPT and many others.
Thirdly, PACMan project allow staking use a “consensus mechanism” called Proof of Stake, which is the way to ensure that all transactions are verified and secured without a bank or payment processor in the middle. Using these technologies pac’s owners can get some profit.
What makes your project unique?
There is implemented a mining reward system that is different from the rest. A reward in the form of PAC tokens can be obtained by mining the main coin of the network - OCTA. Pacman develop games for mobile devices and integrate blockchain technologies into them, which allows you to synchronize your MetaMask wallet and game account. Also, project give players the opportunity to get additional PAC tokens just by playing own games and completing various tasks.
History of your project.
The official launch date for the project is April 8th. Already on May 1, was released the $PAC token to a large audience. In such a short time of the existence of the project, PACMan managed to do quite a lot of serious work.
• Launch a test augmented reality service using our NFTs. • Launch staking pools of $OCTA and $PAC coins in various formats. • Launch the official mining pool $OCTA + $PAC • Enter a large market by opening trading on two exchanges. • Release our basic version of NFT for sale • Alpha Release AR service • Finished work on a unique NFT collection consisting of 10 different characters from movies and cartoons. • Finished work on a mobile game using blockchain technologies, NFT and token integration into the game. • Bridge $PAC (Octa.Space Network) -> $PAC (Binance Smart Chain). It will allow us to reach a large audience and scale our services, including in terms of creating/selling NFT collections that are necessary to receive rewards in our games. • AI Telegram Bot
What’s next for your project?
PACMan team don't plan to stop there, we still have a lot of plans that we simply must implement. Among them are:
• Interactive bulletin board • Mobile online game. With a combat system, large locations, interesting mechanics. NFTs and $PAC tokens will also be introduced. • Several secret mobile projects. • System of rates and ratings with payments of $PAC tokens • Release of a full-fledged AA project for PC using blockchain technology, NFT, in-game purchases and the possibility of receiving $PAC coins • Crypto Exchange • And of course - improving existing services!
What can your token be used for?
Currently the PAC token can be used for:
• Trading on DEX and CEX platforms. • Purchases of NFTs from our collections for various purposes (use in AR application, mobile game) • $PAC coin staking (also we can get extra coins for staking $OCTA coin) • Mining. We can mine additional $PAC coins while mining the $OCTA coin. • Play-2-Earn. You can use project tokens for in-game purchases, receiving coins for completed tasks. In the future, methods of use will be expanded, with various updates.
PAC Project (PAC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
PAC Project (PAC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
PAC Project (PAC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
PAC Project (PAC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PAC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PAC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PAC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PAC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
PAC 価格予測
PAC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の PAC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
