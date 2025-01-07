OtterHome 価格(HOME)
OtterHome（HOME）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。HOME から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な OtterHome 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.71K USD
です- OtterHome 1日内の価格変動率は -0.54%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで HOME から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HOME 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の OtterHome から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における OtterHome から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における OtterHome から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における OtterHome から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.54%
|30日
|$ 0
|-23.46%
|60日
|$ 0
|-28.37%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
OtterHome の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.04%
-0.54%
+8.86%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
OtterHome is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a user-friendly and efficient trading experience in the cryptocurrency market. Built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network, OtterHome leverages the power of optimistic rollups to enhance transaction throughput, reduce fees, and ensure the security and decentralization of the platform. What sets OtterHome apart is its focus on simplicity and efficiency. The project aims to offer a seamless decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, similar to UniSwap, where users can easily swap tokens and provide liquidity. By prioritizing user experience, OtterHome aims to attract both experienced and novice traders to participate in the DeFi space. The project has a solid history of development and has undergone rigorous testing and auditing to ensure the integrity and security of its smart contracts. OtterHome has also established partnerships with reputable exchanges such as Gate, MEXC, SushiSwap, and LFGSwap, expanding its reach and accessibility to a wider user base. Moving forward, OtterHome has exciting plans for its ecosystem. The project will focus on expanding its liquidity pools, attracting more liquidity providers, and enhancing the overall trading experience. OtterHome will also continue to collaborate with strategic partners to foster adoption and drive innovation within the DeFi industry. The native token of OtterHome, $Home, serves as a utility token within the ecosystem. It can be used for governance purposes, enabling token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to the platform's development and future upgrades. Additionally, $Home can be utilized for fee discounts, incentivizing users to actively engage in trading and providing liquidity on the platform. In summary, OtterHome is a user-centric DeFi project built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network. With its focus on simplicity, efficiency, and security, OtterHome aims to provide a seamless trading experience for users in the crypto
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 HOME を AUD に
A$--
|1 HOME を GBP に
￡--
|1 HOME を EUR に
€--
|1 HOME を USD に
$--
|1 HOME を MYR に
RM--
|1 HOME を TRY に
₺--
|1 HOME を JPY に
¥--
|1 HOME を RUB に
₽--
|1 HOME を INR に
₹--
|1 HOME を IDR に
Rp--
|1 HOME を PHP に
₱--
|1 HOME を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 HOME を BRL に
R$--
|1 HOME を CAD に
C$--
|1 HOME を BDT に
৳--
|1 HOME を NGN に
₦--
|1 HOME を UAH に
₴--
|1 HOME を VES に
Bs--
|1 HOME を PKR に
Rs--
|1 HOME を KZT に
₸--
|1 HOME を THB に
฿--
|1 HOME を TWD に
NT$--
|1 HOME を CHF に
Fr--
|1 HOME を HKD に
HK$--
|1 HOME を MAD に
.د.م--