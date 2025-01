OTSea ( OTSEA ) とは何か

What is the project about? OTSea is an OTC trading platform which allows users to swap ERC20 tokens with one another. What makes your project unique? We offer unique first-to-market features like crowdfunding an ERC20 bag to multiple order fillers. The OTC market is still very untapped and OTSea is one of the first movers. We have our product ready for beta launch. History of your project. The team has been working on the OTSea platform for several months and launched the OTSEA ERC20 token on Sept 16, 2023. What’s next for your project? Launching the platform on otsea.xyz What can your token be used for? Reduced fees on OTSEA platform as well as share of dividend distribution.

