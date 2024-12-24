OST 価格(OST)
OST（OST）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 146.81K USD です。OST から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な OST 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 68.91 USD
です- OST 1日内の価格変動率は +0.95%
です- 循環供給量は 691.52M USD です
MEXCで OST から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の OST から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における OST から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における OST から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における OST から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30日
|$ 0
|+8.19%
|60日
|$ 0
|+20.36%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
OST の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.01%
+0.95%
-8.08%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Setting up a blockchain infrastructure is an expensive and complicated ordeal, and many may certainly be on the lookout for a solution that handles this for them. Simple Token is that solution.Simple Token enables all types of businesses to tokenize their assets. It empowers mainstream apps to have their own branded tokens, helping them set up their own crypto based economy on the Ethereum network. The Simple Token website lists over 35 people as part of its team, with other sections listing even more people as it advisors and extended team. Jason Goldberg is the CEO, with an 18 year career and experience in multiple countries and sectors. He is assisted by Sunil Khedar at the CTO position, and Ben Bollen as the Chief Blockchain Strategist. The team is well recognised by the investor community and markets in general. This is easy to see when you observe that it is backed by multiple VCs, including 500Startups, Greycroft, and China’s Tencent among others. OST is the future of business tokenization, allowing companies to have their own branded tokens without the costs of setting up a blockchain infrastructure. Faster transaction times, since transactions are run on their own side chains rather than the Ethereum Main Net, avoiding the Ethereum network congestion. With the team providing monthly updates, it’s evident there is still a lot of work to be done. The ostKIT alpha is close to being released, and serves as the first public version of the complete blockchain toolkit for businesses. ostKYC is already live, and uses the OST token for all billing purposes. Other tools currently in development include a block explorer and an enterprise-grade email marketing solution. There’s also the consumer-oriented wallet to keep an eye on, as well as an updated version of the Simple Token protocol itself. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of OST.
