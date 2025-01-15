Orbler 価格(ORBR)
Orbler（ORBR）の本日のライブ価格は 0.22783 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ORBR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Orbler 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 65.36K USD
です- Orbler 1日内の価格変動率は -0.05%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の Orbler から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001304134583761 です。
過去30日間における Orbler から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0689681508 です。
過去60日間における Orbler から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0618529971 です。
過去90日間における Orbler から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0068934789236108 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0001304134583761
|-0.05%
|30日
|$ -0.0689681508
|-30.27%
|60日
|$ -0.0618529971
|-27.14%
|90日
|$ -0.0068934789236108
|-2.93%
Orbler の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.13%
-0.05%
-3.61%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Orbler is an innovative Web3 application platform designed to bolster the activities and interactions of Web3 projects on social media. By introducing a unique "Mission" format, we enable captivating digital adventures that drive community engagement and strengthen the online presence of a Web3 project. What makes your project unique? Orbler stands apart in its approach to community engagement. Unlike typical platforms, we intertwine entertainment and task accomplishment through our "Mission to Earn" concept. This not only provides rewards but also offers curated tasks that enhance connectivity among peers and fosters an enriched Web3 experience. History of your project. Orbler began as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game project, dabbling with NFTs and aiming to create a bridge between gaming and the blockchain world. Recognizing the expansive potential of Web3, Orbler pivoted, leveraging its core strengths to cater to Web3 projects, enhancing their social media footprint and community engagement. What’s next for your project? The future looks bright and expansive for Orbler. We are on the brink of unveiling a refreshed website, a brand-new logo, and, most importantly, our application platform. All these are deeply rooted in our mantra, 'From Community, For Community'. Our goal is to further the reach and potential of Web3 projects and communities, giving them the tools and platform they need to thrive. What can your token be used for? While the precise utilities of the Orbler token will be detailed in our forthcoming whitepaper, anticipate its pivotal role in powering the "Mission to Earn" concept. It will act as a reward for users engaging with missions and possibly play a role in staking, and other functionalities that drive the Orbler ecosystem forward.
