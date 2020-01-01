opTrade AI (OPTR) 情報

Welcome to opTrade AI, the world's first real-time crypto intelligence trading ecosystem for Ethereum.

What is opTrade AI? opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders.

How does the $OPTR token work? The $OPTR token is the utility token powering the opTrade AI ecosystem. It grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model.

What are the membership tiers? opTrade AI offers four membership tiers: Rookie, Trader, Pro, and Elite. Each tier provides escalating benefits and features, with access determined by the amount of $OPTR tokens held or a monthly subscription fee.

How do I get started? To begin, join our community on Telegram, acquire $OPTR tokens through Uniswap, and connect with our opTx Smart Trading Bot. As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.