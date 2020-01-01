opTrade AI (OPTR) トケノミクス
opTrade AI (OPTR) 情報
Welcome to opTrade AI, the world's first real-time crypto intelligence trading ecosystem for Ethereum.
What is opTrade AI? opTrade AI is an advanced trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to provide automated trading strategies, real-time market analysis, and AI-powered insights for cryptocurrency traders.
How does the $OPTR token work? The $OPTR token is the utility token powering the opTrade AI ecosystem. It grants access to membership tiers, provides trading fee discounts, enables governance participation, and accumulates value through the platform's revenue sharing model.
What are the membership tiers? opTrade AI offers four membership tiers: Rookie, Trader, Pro, and Elite. Each tier provides escalating benefits and features, with access determined by the amount of $OPTR tokens held or a monthly subscription fee.
How do I get started? To begin, join our community on Telegram, acquire $OPTR tokens through Uniswap, and connect with our opTx Smart Trading Bot. As we progress through our roadmap, additional features and the full trading terminal will become available.
opTrade AI (OPTR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
opTrade AI (OPTR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
opTrade AI (OPTR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
opTrade AI (OPTR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される OPTR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
OPTR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
OPTR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、OPTR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
