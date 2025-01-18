OpenEden TBILL 価格(TBILL)
OpenEden TBILL（TBILL）の本日のライブ価格は 1.089 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TBILL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な OpenEden TBILL 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.00 USD
です- OpenEden TBILL 1日内の価格変動率は +0.01%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで TBILL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TBILL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の OpenEden TBILL から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における OpenEden TBILL から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0038340423 です。
過去60日間における OpenEden TBILL から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0077475816 です。
過去90日間における OpenEden TBILL から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0112851 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30日
|$ +0.0038340423
|+0.35%
|60日
|$ +0.0077475816
|+0.71%
|90日
|$ +0.0112851
|+1.05%
OpenEden TBILL の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.09%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The OpenEden TBILL Vault is a smart-contract vault for U.S. Treasury Bills. Investing into the TBILL Vault provides exposure to the U.S. risk-free rate on-chain. The TBILL token is a prospectus-based token backed by short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. It is an EIP-20-compliant representation of stablecoin balances supplied to the OpenEden TBILL Vault. By depositing USDC and minting TBILL tokens, an investor will have legal rights to the redemption value of all the assets (Treasury Bills, USDC, and fiat USD) held within the Vault, proportional to the amount of TBILL tokens the investor holds relative to the total outstanding supply of TBILL tokens. The TBILL token is issued by Hill Lights International (“HLI”), a professional fund established under the British Virgin Island Securities and Investment Business Act 2010. The underlying portfolio of Treasury Bills are held by HLI via a bankruptcy-remote and wholly-owned special purpose vehicle, OpenEden Cayman Limited (“OCL”), with segregated accounts in regulated and qualified custodians. OpenEden Pte Ltd (“OEPL”), the investment manager of OCL, is a registered fund management company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of Singapore, and is responsible for managing the Treasury Bills portfolio. A small portion of underlying assets are held in USDC and fiat USD for liquidity purposes. TBILL tokens are currently only available to Accredited Investors from U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions who are required to undergo mandatory KYC and AML screening during the subscription process. Transfers of TBILL tokens are only restricted to the whitelisted wallets of Accredited Investors.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 TBILL を AUD に
A$1.75329
|1 TBILL を GBP に
￡0.89298
|1 TBILL を EUR に
€1.05633
|1 TBILL を USD に
$1.089
|1 TBILL を MYR に
RM4.9005
|1 TBILL を TRY に
₺38.58327
|1 TBILL を JPY に
¥170.17803
|1 TBILL を RUB に
₽111.61161
|1 TBILL を INR に
₹94.28562
|1 TBILL を IDR に
Rp17,852.45616
|1 TBILL を PHP に
₱63.76095
|1 TBILL を EGP に
￡E.54.8856
|1 TBILL を BRL に
R$6.6429
|1 TBILL を CAD に
C$1.56816
|1 TBILL を BDT に
৳132.3135
|1 TBILL を NGN に
₦1,696.25907
|1 TBILL を UAH に
₴45.85779
|1 TBILL を VES に
Bs58.806
|1 TBILL を PKR に
Rs303.59142
|1 TBILL を KZT に
₸578.01942
|1 TBILL を THB に
฿37.45071
|1 TBILL を TWD に
NT$35.81721
|1 TBILL を CHF に
Fr0.99099
|1 TBILL を HKD に
HK$8.47242
|1 TBILL を MAD に
.د.م10.93356