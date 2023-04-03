Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) トケノミクス
Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) 情報
What is the project about? OPNX (Open Exchange) is the world's first exchange for trading crypto spot, derivatives, and claims on public orderbooks. OPNX's vision is to create a new standard for a radically transparent and accessible financial world.
We help traders and investors who are seeking a credible exchange to experience more fair and transparent financial markets.
What makes your project unique? OPNX is a way for those affected by crypto crises to rebuild and take control of their financial future. Over $20 billion of claims are trapped in the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX, Voyager, Celsius, Genesis, BlockFi, Hodlnaut, Mt Gox, 3AC, and other firms.
OPNX solves this by being the first to provide tokenized claims trading on order books which can also be used as collateral to trade crypto futures.
History of your project. OPNX officially launched on April 3, 2023, as the world's first crypto and claims exchange.
On May 31, 2023, OPNX launched its new token $OX, a new staking and governance platform called The Herd, and claims trading for Celsius.
What’s next for your project? Following Celsius, we plan to offer FTX claims trading shortly in June. We aim to offer claims trading for as many bankruptcy estates available. The Herd is a staking / DAO type system for users to stake OX and is available at ox.opnx.com. We will be issuing various tokens into the
What can your token be used for? $OX introduces a new exchange token model at the heart of the Open Ecosystem, comprising OPNX, The Herd (where users stake $OX and vote on governance), and a host of upcoming products.
$OX disrupts the typical CEX token incentivization model by pioneering a staking fee discount model that is democratic, dynamically adjusting, and promotes alignment between the exchange and traders. Every user can receive up to a 100% fee discount in perpetuity by staking $OX tokens proportional to their share of trading activity.
Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Open Exchange Token (OX OLD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される OX OLD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
OX OLD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
OX OLD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、OX OLD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。