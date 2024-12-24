Open Exchange Token 価格(OX OLD)
Open Exchange Token（OX OLD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00405097 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 22.75M USD です。OX OLD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Open Exchange Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.08 USD
です- Open Exchange Token 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 5.62B USD です
MEXCで OX OLD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OX OLD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Open Exchange Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Open Exchange Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0001334867 です。
過去60日間における Open Exchange Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008568263 です。
過去90日間における Open Exchange Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00371606572809087136 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0001334867
|+3.30%
|60日
|$ +0.0008568263
|+21.15%
|90日
|$ +0.00371606572809087136
|+1,109.59%
Open Exchange Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-40.58%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? OPNX (Open Exchange) is the world's first exchange for trading crypto spot, derivatives, and claims on public orderbooks. OPNX's vision is to create a new standard for a radically transparent and accessible financial world. We help traders and investors who are seeking a credible exchange to experience more fair and transparent financial markets. What makes your project unique? OPNX is a way for those affected by crypto crises to rebuild and take control of their financial future. Over $20 billion of claims are trapped in the bankruptcy proceedings of FTX, Voyager, Celsius, Genesis, BlockFi, Hodlnaut, Mt Gox, 3AC, and other firms. OPNX solves this by being the first to provide tokenized claims trading on order books which can also be used as collateral to trade crypto futures. History of your project. OPNX officially launched on April 3, 2023, as the world's first crypto and claims exchange. On May 31, 2023, OPNX launched its new token $OX, a new staking and governance platform called The Herd, and claims trading for Celsius. What’s next for your project? Following Celsius, we plan to offer FTX claims trading shortly in June. We aim to offer claims trading for as many bankruptcy estates available. The Herd is a staking / DAO type system for users to stake OX and is available at ox.opnx.com. We will be issuing various tokens into the What can your token be used for? $OX introduces a new exchange token model at the heart of the Open Ecosystem, comprising OPNX, The Herd (where users stake $OX and vote on governance), and a host of upcoming products. $OX disrupts the typical CEX token incentivization model by pioneering a staking fee discount model that is democratic, dynamically adjusting, and promotes alignment between the exchange and traders. Every user can receive up to a 100% fee discount in perpetuity by staking $OX tokens proportional to their share of trading activity.
|1 OX OLD を AUD に
A$0.006481552
|1 OX OLD を GBP に
￡0.0032002663
|1 OX OLD を EUR に
€0.0038889312
|1 OX OLD を USD に
$0.00405097
|1 OX OLD を MYR に
RM0.0181483456
|1 OX OLD を TRY に
₺0.1427561828
|1 OX OLD を JPY に
¥0.6369340131
|1 OX OLD を RUB に
₽0.4100391834
|1 OX OLD を INR に
₹0.3447780567
|1 OX OLD を IDR に
Rp65.3382166591
|1 OX OLD を PHP に
₱0.2372248032
|1 OX OLD を EGP に
￡E.0.2069235476
|1 OX OLD を BRL に
R$0.0250755043
|1 OX OLD を CAD に
C$0.0057928871
|1 OX OLD を BDT に
৳0.4846580508
|1 OX OLD を NGN に
₦6.2708205406
|1 OX OLD を UAH に
₴0.1704648176
|1 OX OLD を VES に
Bs0.20659947
|1 OX OLD を PKR に
Rs1.1299775718
|1 OX OLD を KZT に
₸2.1153760243
|1 OX OLD を THB に
฿0.1387052128
|1 OX OLD を TWD に
NT$0.1323856996
|1 OX OLD を CHF に
Fr0.0036053633
|1 OX OLD を HKD に
HK$0.0314355272
|1 OX OLD を MAD に
.د.م0.0407932679