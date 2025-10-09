Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) トケノミクス
Licensed to deploy digital assets as insurance collateral, OnRe provides a new class of investors with direct access consistent real-world returns. Through structured products designed to generate yield in both rising and falling markets, OnRe offers a return profile not achievable in traditional finance. With an emphasis on transparency, scalability, and capital efficiency, OnRe is redefining how capital supports reinsurance, creating access to an industry that has historically remained out of reach.
The first product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yield-bearing asset backed by stablecoins and used to underwrite real world private placements and accrue yield from reinsurance premiums. ONyc targets a base yield exceeding 16%, driven by reinsurance performance that remains uncorrelated across market cycles. Alongside this base return, the collateral assets themselves contribute additional yield, resulting in a compound, multi-source return designed to deliver steady performance and capture upside as markets evolve.
Currently collateralized in sUSDe, ONyc combines uncorrelated real-world yield with crypto-native yield opportunities. Through this approach, OnRe aims to connect digital asset allocators to the $750 billion reinsurance market.
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ONYC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ONYC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ONYC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ONYC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ONYC 価格予測
ONYC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ONYC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
