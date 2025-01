Ombre ( OMB ) とは何か

Ombre is a cryptonote currency with solid strong security, privacy and untraceability features. Our mission is to enhance the cryptonote protocol to provide a fast, secure and user friendly coin. Fast transactions - A 60 second block time increases transaction speed, without comprimising security. High level of privacy - An enforced ring-mixin size of 10 ensures safety from blockchain analysis. Transparent funding - An innovative developer funding system is build in the blockchain and ensures long-term active development without requiring trust from the community. We do not have a premine. Instead we have a project development reward that causes coins to unlock with every block that is found. The algorithm will start with unlocking 6% of the block reward but gradually reduces to 0% in the next 10 years. In total a maximum of 2% of the total coin supply will be unlocked for development.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!