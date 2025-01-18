Ofero ( OFE ) とは何か

Ofero Network is a tokenization platform built on the MultiversX blockchain. Its goal is to use the power and innovation of its technological products and services to create a synergy between real world and crypto assets. As a proof-of-trust and transparency platform, the project aims to encourage full transparency on financial reports, transactions, team wallets, project wallets, and relevant decision-making processes. The team behind the crypto-assets platform delivered compelling use cases for its technology, and the project received its first real-world funding a few months after its listing. OFE is used to assist companies in raising funds from blockchain communities and crypto venture capital entities, as well as to generate passive income for retail or institutional investors. Ofero was established in 2021. The listing on xExchange took place on April 7, 2022. During its first year of activity, the project established the technological infrastructure required to achieve its genesis goal. The launch of a DEX with an innovative sight-staking architecture was a turning point, and adoption pushed the OFE to the top of the MultiversX blockchain. A customized KYC private platform built on the principles of trust and transparency ensures the stability and security of the holders' financial investments. The combination of Defi and tokenized assets propels OFE to the top of the list of the MultiversX blockchain.

