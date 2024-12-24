Odyssey 価格(OCN)
Odyssey（OCN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 332.14K USD です。OCN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Odyssey 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.41K USD
です- Odyssey 1日内の価格変動率は -1.91%
です- 循環供給量は 10.00B USD です
本日の Odyssey から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Odyssey から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Odyssey から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Odyssey から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.91%
|30日
|$ 0
|-20.95%
|60日
|$ 0
|-2.77%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Odyssey の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-6.54%
-1.91%
-10.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big - aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction. The Odyssey website lists 9 advisors, with its primary two being Yi Shi, the CEO of Shanghai’s Avazu Holding, a leading global advertising platform, and Justin Sun, the backbone of the TRON cryptocurrency. The advisory team also includes Goh Jian Kai, founder and CEO of Southeast Asia’s cross-border payment solution system RateX. Odyssey has lofty goals, aiming to create a world where sharing is the norm and ownership or sharing monopoly doesn’t come in the way of people’s lives. A decentralized sharing platform where all service providers and customers are connected definitely sounds attractive. It’s a new currency, so it needs development to reach its goals. Of course, the fact that buying a large number of OCN tokens will not put a major dent in your pocket is a definite point in its favour.
