OceanFi 価格(OCF)
OceanFi（OCF）の本日のライブ価格は 0.356755 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。OCF から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な OceanFi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 894.70 USD
です- OceanFi 1日内の価格変動率は -2.71%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで OCF から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な OCF 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の OceanFi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0099701281758753 です。
過去30日間における OceanFi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0374227076 です。
過去60日間における OceanFi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0393710180 です。
過去90日間における OceanFi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2525083456935391 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0099701281758753
|-2.71%
|30日
|$ -0.0374227076
|-10.48%
|60日
|$ -0.0393710180
|-11.03%
|90日
|$ -0.2525083456935391
|-41.44%
OceanFi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.03%
-2.71%
-7.83%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
## What Is OceanFi? OceanFi is an extensive fitness ecosystem, encompassing a Fitness App, a wide array of Innovative Integrations, Social Wellness Features, DeFi Components, a layer-1 Solution, the Fitness Metaverse, and an AI Trainer portal. Seamlessly merging sports science with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven algorithms, OceanFi delivers a diverse range of services and experiences tailored for fitness enthusiasts while incentivizing and rewarding their performance to foster a sustainable and fulfilling community ## What makes OceanFi Unique? 1, Tech Integration AI-Powered Personalization: - AI & IOT Integration: The heart of OceanFi lies in its AI tracking system. This AI learns from user preferences and performance, tailoring workouts to specific goals and progress. - AI Trainer: Personalized wellness is the key to unlocking your full potential. With real-time tracking, instant feedback, personalized recommendations, progress tracking, convenience, and empowerment functions, it's a game-changer in your wellness journey. Privacy & Data Management: This extends from the physical world to the immersive metaverse, ensuring that our users can readily access and monetize their valuable data, all while maintaining their privacy. Defi features & Blockchain Integration: Whether you're earning tokens through exercise, participating in DeFi practices, providing liquidity, shaping the platform's governance, or owning NFTs, OceanFi's DeFi ecosystem is a powerful extension of your financial toolkit. Layer-1 Solutions: Our integration of Layer-1 solutions represents a significant stride in enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and sustainability of our platfo 2, OceanFi breaks down motivational barriers by fostering a supportive social environment and incentivizing participation, transforming fitness into a social experience. - Vibrant Social Elements Fostering Interaction - Group Workouts and Challenge - Educational Center, Trainer, and Expert Interaction
