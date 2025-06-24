OAKI 価格(OAKI)
OAKI（OAKI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00004652 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 46.52K USD です。OAKI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な OAKI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- OAKI 1日内の価格変動率は +6.03%
です- 循環供給量は 999.97M USD です
本日の OAKI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における OAKI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における OAKI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における OAKI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.03%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
OAKI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.06%
+6.03%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
OAKI is a groundbreaking regenerative finance protocol that transforms token activity into real-world ecological impact, specifically, planting trees. More than a cryptocurrency, OAKI is a community-owned, Web3-native engine for reforestation, climate coordination, and decentralized impact. At its core is the TerraLoop mechanism: a continuous, automated system that converts token treasury sales into verifiable donations to Team Trees, a trusted environmental initiative where $1 directly funds the planting of one tree. As OAKI’s market cap increases, the daily rate of tree planting scales accordingly, turning market activity into measurable climate action. But OAKI isn’t just financial. It’s built as a living strategy game, where users interact with a digital Earth that evolves as real trees are planted. . OAKI also introduces Proof-of-Plant, a transparent, on-chain verification model that tracks every donation and tree planted. This shifts the narrative from vague ESG claims to fully auditable impact. The tokenomics are simple but purposeful: 70% of the token supply goes directly to reforestation via TerraLoop. 20% fuels new climate partnerships. 10% rewards community participation and growth. Airdrops are distributed to active contributors — not just to speculate, but to reward real involvement in growing both forests and the movement. Through this design, OAKI becomes the first cultural layer of ecological regeneration in Web3 — combining smart contracts, transparent giving, and community storytelling to restore the planet. It invites collaboration from NGOs, gamers, DAOs, investors, KOLs and anyone seeking to build a future where finance heals rather than harms. Project: oakiworld.com Trees: teamtrees.org Twitter: @oakiworld
OAKI (OAKI) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ OAKI トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
