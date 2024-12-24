NXT 価格(NXT)
NXT（NXT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 988.22K USD です。NXT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な NXT 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 727.79 USD
です- NXT 1日内の価格変動率は -0.13%
です- 循環供給量は 999.00M USD です
MEXCで NXT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NXT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の NXT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における NXT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における NXT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における NXT から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.13%
|30日
|$ 0
|-16.83%
|60日
|$ 0
|+10.65%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
NXT の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.34%
-0.13%
-24.28%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Nxt uses the blockchain to create an entire ecosystem of decentralized features, all of which require the Nxt currency. Instead of modifying the original Bitcoin source code, as many altcoins have done, Nxt developers wrote their own code in Java from scratch. While Nxt is a public blockchain, licenses for private blockchains based on its software are also available for purchase. The developers refer to Nxt as Blockchain 2.0, providing numerous applications beyond simply keeping a public ledger of transactions. Jelurida BV took over the originally anonymously developed Nxt and now own the IP rights. Kristina Kalcheva, co-founder and legal expert of Jelurida, focuses on how to “explore the different open source licensing models and their enforceability in practice.” Currently, the main developer is an anonymous Star Trek fan, going by the name Jean-Luc Picard. While there is still the active development of Nxt, the parent company Jelurida is also working on a Nxt 2.0, known as Ardor, designed specifically to deal with scalability. Ardor will use the same blockchain technology as Nxt, combined with the idea of ‘child chains.’ According to Travin Keith, Nxt foundation Web and Marketing manager, Ardor allows for a “manageable blockchain size, which solves the problem of scalability by separating transactions and data that do not affect security from those that do, and moving all of those that don’t affect security onto child chains.” The core infrastructure of Nxt is complex. This adds risks as compared to the more lean bitcoin, but makes it easier for external services to be built on top of the blockchain. A peer-peer exchange allowing decentralized trading of shares, crypto assets. Since the blockchain is an unalterable public ledger of transactions, the Asset Exchange provides a trading record for items other than Nxt. To do this, Nxt allows the designation or ""coloring"" of a particular coin, which builds a bridge from the virtual crypto-currency world to the physical world. The ""colored coin"" can represent property, stocks/bonds, commodities, or even concepts. Arbitrary Messages enable the sending of encrypted or plain text, which can also function to send and store up to 1000 bytes of data permanently, or 42 kilobytes of data for a limited amount of time. As a result, it can be used to build file-sharing services, decentralized applications, and higher-level Nxt services. Nxt had no mining phase, all initial units were released to 73 people through a one-time fundraiser via bitcoins, after the announcement of the NXT project in the bitcointalk-forums by BCnext. Combine this with a PoS approach, and you have a situation where the big guys run the table. At one point, the Nxt community had a very public spat with Bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik. Garzik took issue with the Nxt marketing approach, its anonymous developers, and their responses to constructive criticism. Nxt responded to some of these claims, of course, but it remains one of the more controversial moments in its history. Another key problem the Nxt network ran into (like so many others) was blockchain bloat. Nodes get weighed down by the onerous task of having to store every transaction on the Nxt blockchain. This was one reason (among others) why Ardor/Ignis came into existence."
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 NXT を AUD に
A$--
|1 NXT を GBP に
￡--
|1 NXT を EUR に
€--
|1 NXT を USD に
$--
|1 NXT を MYR に
RM--
|1 NXT を TRY に
₺--
|1 NXT を JPY に
¥--
|1 NXT を RUB に
₽--
|1 NXT を INR に
₹--
|1 NXT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 NXT を PHP に
₱--
|1 NXT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 NXT を BRL に
R$--
|1 NXT を CAD に
C$--
|1 NXT を BDT に
৳--
|1 NXT を NGN に
₦--
|1 NXT を UAH に
₴--
|1 NXT を VES に
Bs--
|1 NXT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 NXT を KZT に
₸--
|1 NXT を THB に
฿--
|1 NXT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 NXT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 NXT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 NXT を MAD に
.د.م--