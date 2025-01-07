Nuon 価格(NUON)
Nuon（NUON）の本日のライブ価格は 1.047 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NUON から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Nuon 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 122.70 USD
です- Nuon 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NUON から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NUON 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Nuon から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Nuon から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0195174411 です。
過去60日間における Nuon から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0211573572 です。
過去90日間における Nuon から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0195174411
|+1.86%
|60日
|$ +0.0211573572
|+2.02%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Nuon の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Nuon is about safety and transparency and creating a solution for actually hedging against inflation. It’s also about taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities. And we do that by using unbiased inflation metrics and creating a coin capable of holding its value during periods of inflation. Ultimately, our goal is to turn Nuon into the best purchasing power shield in the world. What makes your project unique? The Nuon protocol is home to the first flatcoin and the only place Nuon can be minted and burned. The uniqueness comes from being the first of its kind and solving a pressing market issue: purchasing power affected by inflation. Nuon is different because we gave up using outdated methods to determine the inflation index. Instead, we use the Truflation index of real, unbiased, authentic, and daily inflation data. To get an idea of how accurate and transparent this method is - Truflation is built on over 10+ million data points, and indices are updated daily. This is a major change compared to the way government inflation metrics gather data. Nuon is unique because it’s not pegged to any fiat, and that means neither inflation nor regulations can affect it. That’s what makes it better than the rest of the stablecoins, which are pegged to fiat, and thus vulnerable. History of your project. It all started in June 2021, when the idea of a decentralized inflation-proof flatcoin was born. In August of that same year, we started working on the design once we had the concept. First, we built out the main elements of Nuon, including the Collateral Hub, Boardroom Governance, and Treasury. Then, in September – December 2022, our testnet was live. So we handled smart contract testing and modeling using historical price data. Also, in September 2022, we passed another essential threshold – the Coinfabrik audit. All that led to where we are now – the Nuon flatcoin mainnet having been launched What’s next for your project? We have ac
