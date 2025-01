Nuna ( NUNA ) とは何か

NUNA PROJECT ART is a collective of artists and creators. The NUNA token was launched on 21/10/2021 on Stellar blockchain and in 3 days all the public sale supply went sold out. NUNA team is based in Estonia. Art and culture are part of our life and characterise the society in which we live. NUNA is an artistic initiative that aims to support artistic creation, dissemination and research. Our goal is to facilitate the access of the artistic community to the science and the new technologies. NUNA promotes team work between artists from different disciplines, operating in channels such as NFTs platforms, social, residences, workshops.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!