Num ARS 価格(NARS)
Num ARS（NARS）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NARS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Num ARS 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 476.82K USD
です- Num ARS 1日内の価格変動率は +0.47%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NARS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NARS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Num ARS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Num ARS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Num ARS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Num ARS から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.47%
|30日
|$ 0
|-6.29%
|60日
|$ 0
|-5.27%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Num ARS の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.68%
+0.47%
+0.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
NUM Finance is a project that aims to create stable cryptocurrencies that follow the value of currencies of emerging countries. We call these cryptocurrencies NUM Stablecoins. Currently there are several stablecoins on the cryptoasset market. However, most of them follow the price of currencies of developed countries. The most well-known examples are the stablecoins pegged to the US dollar as are USDT, USDC, DAI, etc. The existence of these currencies was fundamental to the development of the decentralized finance ecosystem that flourishes today on major blockchains. Activity in decentralized finance protocols grows linearly with the circulation of these stablecoins. In turn, there are other stablecoins that track the price of other currencies from developed countries, however, there are very few stablecoins from emerging or Latin American countries. NUM Finance seeks to facilitate access to cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance to millions of people and businesses in emerging countries through the creation and promotion of NUM Stablecoins. It is precisely in these countries, where monetary problems such as inflation, capital controls, lack of access to credit and complex financial products abound, that decentralized finance can have the greatest impact on the lives of citizens and the economic activity of companies. With NUM Stablecoins and the growth of their adoption, NUM Finance seeks to strengthen local currencies by adding a product that can be used by market players in a completely free manner.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 NARS を AUD に
A$--
|1 NARS を GBP に
￡--
|1 NARS を EUR に
€--
|1 NARS を USD に
$--
|1 NARS を MYR に
RM--
|1 NARS を TRY に
₺--
|1 NARS を JPY に
¥--
|1 NARS を RUB に
₽--
|1 NARS を INR に
₹--
|1 NARS を IDR に
Rp--
|1 NARS を PHP に
₱--
|1 NARS を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 NARS を BRL に
R$--
|1 NARS を CAD に
C$--
|1 NARS を BDT に
৳--
|1 NARS を NGN に
₦--
|1 NARS を UAH に
₴--
|1 NARS を VES に
Bs--
|1 NARS を PKR に
Rs--
|1 NARS を KZT に
₸--
|1 NARS を THB に
฿--
|1 NARS を TWD に
NT$--
|1 NARS を CHF に
Fr--
|1 NARS を HKD に
HK$--
|1 NARS を MAD に
.د.م--