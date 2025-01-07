NovaX 価格(NOVAX)
NovaX（NOVAX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.233463 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NOVAX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な NovaX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 102.02 USD
です- NovaX 1日内の価格変動率は +0.68%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NOVAX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NOVAX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の NovaX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00158679 です。
過去30日間における NovaX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0705463551 です。
過去60日間における NovaX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0155869937 です。
過去90日間における NovaX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01994255772034346 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00158679
|+0.68%
|30日
|$ -0.0705463551
|-30.21%
|60日
|$ -0.0155869937
|-6.67%
|90日
|$ -0.01994255772034346
|-7.86%
NovaX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.68%
-1.74%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? NovaX is your gateway to a cutting-edge fitness experience that combines the power of blockchain technology with your active lifestyle. Embrace the future of fitness as you mine blockchain tokens, connect with like-minded individuals, and achieve your wellness goals in a thriving community of fitness enthusiasts. With NovaX, you're not just tracking your workouts; you're earning rewards for your efforts and connecting with a dynamic fitness community. Discover a new way to stay motivated, achieve your fitness aspirations, and unlock the full potential of your active lifestyle. What makes your project unique? NovaX embodies a comprehensive Fitness and Social ecosystem, enriched by Gamified Elements and Virtual & Real-word Bridge that elevate it to a Fitness Metaverse. Our platform also integrates various technological applications to empower users' experiences, engagement and prosperity. Emerging technologies are reshaping well-being experiences, demanding a unified platform. NovaX offer a blockchain hub that integrates innovations, catering to personalized fitness demands and becoming the ultimate destination for holistic well-being. History of your project. NovaX was initially conceived when publishing the gitbook in 2022. A fundraising sale was conducted on September 14, 2023 and the Listing date is on September 20, 2023 What’s next for your project? Release mining from Fitness and Defi Features User Growth and Adoption: Comprehensive educational resources, including video tutorials, articles, and webinars, have empowered traders with the knowledge and skills to navigate the cryptocurrency market confidently NovaX roadmap outlines key milestones from Q1 2023 to Q4 2026 can be found on our website What can your token be used for? NovaX token, a versatile digital asset that fuels a range of functionalities within the NovaX ecosystem, offering users a diverse array of utilities to enhance their fitness journey and financial engagement 1. Transaction Incentives: NOVAX holders can earn a share of transaction fee revenue, providing an avenue for users to participate in the platform's financial ecosystem 2. Membership Access: Gain access to exclusive membership tiers, offering users premium features, advanced analytics, and community interactions. 3. DAO Participation: NOVAX token holders participate in the Decentralized Autonomous Organization, wielding voting rights to influence strategic decisions. 4. NFT Airdrops: Holders of NOVAX tokens will receive exclusive NFT airdrops, expanding users' digital asset portfolio with unique NFTs. 5. Staking and Yield Farming: Users can Stake NOVAX tokens to earn passive income and partake in yield farming strategies. 6. Premium Packages: Users can utilize NOVAX token to access premium fitness packages, including personalized plans, virtual training sessions, and expert guidance.
