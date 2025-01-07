Not Notcoin 価格(NOTNOT)
Not Notcoin（NOTNOT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NOTNOT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Not Notcoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.28 USD
です- Not Notcoin 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NOTNOT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NOTNOT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Not Notcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Not Notcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Not Notcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Not Notcoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-23.79%
|60日
|$ 0
|+15.43%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Not Notcoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+3.20%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Welcome to Not Notcoin ($NOTNOT), the original Notcoin-inspired and supporting memecoin on the TON blockchain. Notcoin boasts over 30 million players, making its 2024 launch one of the most anticipated events! Crafted by dedicated enthusiasts for both the Notcoin and TON communities, Not Notcoin embodies transparency, exemplified by its doxxed Canadian developer. The project's roadmap is firmly anchored on the TON blockchain, aiming to foster mass adoption through achievable milestones and tangible utility features that benefit both Notcoin and TON. Backed by a talented team, $NOTNOT prioritizes safety and trust by burning the liquidity pool and renouncing the contract. Unlike projects prone to overpromising, $NOTNOT's approach is grounded in realism, committing only to feasible utilities aligned with its capabilities and resources, thus ensuring integrity and accountability for investors and participants. Upcoming utilities currently under development include NotBots - an NFT collection featuring robots in disguise tapping their phones furiously to earn more Notcoin, Not Hero - a Telegram-based tapping game inspired by Notcoin and Guitar Hero, and TON EVM - a gateway for EVM developers to build in their familiar programming language within the TON ecosystem. It's probably not nothing, and it's definitely Not Notcoin! With a vibrant community and exciting utilities in development, Not Notcoin is poised to make a significant impact in the world of cryptocurrency, offering both entertainment and camraderie. Join us on this journey towards innovation, transparency, and prosperity in the decentralized finance space.
