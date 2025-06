Noot Noot (NOOT) 情報

Noot Noot is a community-driven meme token on Abstract, originally launched as a fun, culture-based asset and later fully taken over by its community. It serves as a decentralized experiment in collective ownership and engagement, fostering an active holder base that shapes its future. With no centralized control, Noot Noot thrives on community-led initiatives, governance, and ecosystem expansion, reinforcing its role as a social and cultural token in the Abstract ecosystem.