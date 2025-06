Noon USN (USN) 情報

Noon Capital is building a yield-bearing stablecoin called USN, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US Dollar while offering competitive yields. The project aims to provide a stable, interest-bearing asset for users seeking a secure store of value with returns that can potentially outpace inflation. USN generates revenue through a sophisticated basis yield strategy, combining different strategies to ensure consistent returns across various market conditions.