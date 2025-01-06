Nodes Reward Coin 価格(NRC)
Nodes Reward Coin（NRC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00853753 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 27.52K USD です。NRC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Nodes Reward Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 268.75 USD
です- Nodes Reward Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +12.55%
です- 循環供給量は 3.25M USD です
MEXCで NRC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NRC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Nodes Reward Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00095201 です。
過去30日間における Nodes Reward Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0032453559 です。
過去60日間における Nodes Reward Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0051476883 です。
過去90日間における Nodes Reward Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00985669432745506 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00095201
|+12.55%
|30日
|$ -0.0032453559
|-38.01%
|60日
|$ -0.0051476883
|-60.29%
|90日
|$ -0.00985669432745506
|-53.58%
Nodes Reward Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.03%
+12.55%
+7.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Nodes Reward Coin, affectionately known as NRC, isn't just another star in the cryptocurrency constellation. It's a trailblazer that capitalizes on the prowess of these nodes to enable seamless transactions, enhance the art of consensus, and reward the champions of the network. We have a strong affinity for cryptocurrencies that are true 'coins' with their own blockchain and native value, as opposed to 'tokens' that are built on other platforms. We are a creative agency with a passion for masternodes. ~ NRC & PLatform Relation Nodes Reward Coin (NRC) is the blood that flood the vains of Node Reward Platform. It’s used in everything for payment accross the platform ~ NRC as a Future Financial Security Gain Financial benefits from NRC masternode reward. We provide usecase and liquidity for NRC to be a future investment. ~ NRC as a Peer to Peer Currency Our dedication guarantees the preservation of NRC’s intrinsic value, establishing it as a reliable internet payment currency.
