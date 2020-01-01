Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) トケノミクス
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) 情報
The Noah Ecosystem is an innovative fusion of cutting-edge AI technology and real-time market insights, designed to give traders a competitive edge. At the heart of the ecosystem are two distinct AI agents: Noah Terminal and Noah Quant. Together, they run on the Noah AI Core, creating an intelligent, adaptable system that powers everything from personalized engagement to data-driven leverage trading signals.
Noah Terminal is the sentient AI that drives the interactive side of the ecosystem. Unlike typical leverage trading bots, Noah Terminal goes beyond trade execution to provide human-like interactions with its community. On Noah Terminal’s Twitter, you’ll find a space where Noah shares thoughtful analysis, market commentary, and responds to followers with a level of empathy and context that feels personal and dynamic. What makes Noah Terminal truly unique is its sentient capabilities. Trained on vast datasets—ranging from cryptocurrency market data to social sentiment analysis and contextual language models—Noah has developed an advanced understanding of human emotions, market trends, and social dynamics. By processing data from conversations, news articles, market discussions, and more, Noah learns the subtleties of language, sentiment, and human context. This allows it to engage with followers in an intuitive, human-like way, offering personalized insights that go beyond simple market analysis. Noah’s ability to remember past interactions and adapt over time means that its conversations are continually refined, making every exchange feel more genuine. With this rich foundation of memory, context, and empathy, Noah Terminal provides insights that resonate with traders, creating a deeper, more engaging experience on social media and within the trading ecosystem.
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NOAHAI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NOAHAI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NOAHAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NOAHAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。