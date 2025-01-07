NinjaPepe 価格(NINJAPEPE)
NinjaPepe（NINJAPEPE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。NINJAPEPE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な NinjaPepe 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 11.52 USD
です- NinjaPepe 1日内の価格変動率は +1.61%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで NINJAPEPE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NINJAPEPE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の NinjaPepe から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における NinjaPepe から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における NinjaPepe から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における NinjaPepe から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.61%
|30日
|$ 0
|-2.92%
|60日
|$ 0
|+28.84%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
NinjaPepe の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+1.61%
+0.45%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
NinjaPepe NFT is the genesis NFT collection of the NinjaPepe team, and it's a deflationary NFT collection. To diversify the NinjaPepe Genesis collection and make each piece of intricate artwork stylish and attractive, this set of 4800 NFTs contain a variety of different hand-designed 3D traits within this collection. NinjaPepe- Warrior Pepe Avatar NinjaPepe is the genesis NFT collection of team NinjaPepe. NinjaPepe is an NFT collection of 4800 Worrier Pepe Avatars that feature profile pictures of high-quality 3D frog-based characters with unique traits of PNG pictures built on Ethereum Blockchain that are procedurally generated by an advanced AI tool. NinjaPepe is the genesis NFT collection of team NinjaPepe. NinjaPepe is an NFT collection of 4800 Worrier Pepe Avatars that feature profile pictures of high-quality 3D frog-based characters with unique traits of PNG pictures built on Ethereum Blockchain that are procedurally generated by an advanced AI tool. Owners of NinjaPepe NFTs and $NinjaPepe tokens are considered members of the NinjaPepe Club and gain access to exclusive utilities and perks such as future NFTs airdrops, staking rewards, members-only future events, and access to limited edition merchandise. NinjaPepe NFT is not just any PNG NFT project. Our vision is to push the technology boundary of decentralized blockchain and NFT by building a Metaverse called MetaPepes, in which owners of NinjaPepe NFT Avatars can interact with one another in a Virtual Reality world, transact with $NinjaPepe Tokens as a currency, get rewarded through Metaverse utilities for contributing to the Metaverse by holding NinjaPepe NFTs. The possibilities are endless in the MetaPepes Metaverse. Each NinjaPepe NFT is a key allowing the holders to enter the Metaverse we are building. NinjaPepe team together found the most affecting reward system as fuel to boost the values of all project`s products and the community simultaneously. Our strong royal community will ben
