$KAIRA is not just another cryptocurrency; she’s a force of nature, the kunoichi of Ninja Pump, an AI-powered market-making platform poised to revolutionize the way we engage with decentralized finance. Born from a vision of seamless liquidity and unparalleled market efficiency, Kaira embodies stealth, precision, and unwavering dedication. She’s the digital embodiment of a highly skilled ninja, moving silently and swiftly to ensure smooth transactions and optimal performance within the Ninja Pump ecosystem.
This isn’t just about capitalizing on a trend; it’s about harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to enhance the decentralized finance experience. Kaira, the kunoichi, represents the project's commitment to precision and agility in the crypto market. We're building a platform that is both powerful and user-friendly, enabling both seasoned traders and newcomers to navigate the world of decentralized finance with confidence and ease. We aim to provide our community with an innovative and exciting approach to market-making, all under the watchful eye of Kaira.
Kaira is not simply a token; she is an embodiment of our mission.
The $KAIRA token operates on a system, designed to reward community engagement and incentivize participation. We are building a project that we believe will bring true innovation to the market.
Join the $KAIRA revolution, embrace the power of AI, and become part of a community that's dedicated to redefining the future of decentralized finance.
Ninja Pump (NINJAPUMP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NINJAPUMP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NINJAPUMP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NINJAPUMP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NINJAPUMP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
