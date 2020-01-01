Nina (NINA) トケノミクス
Nina is an innovative project aimed at empowering Bitcoin ($BTC) with a greater purpose, creating a sustainable and impactful ecosystem for its participants. Our goal is to provide a simple and efficient way to earn Bitcoin rewards through smart contracts and dApps, maximizing investment returns. With our staking platform, you can earn BTC rewards effortlessly by simply letting your NINA tokens work for you. Additionally, transparency is one of our top priorities, with audited and secure contracts that ensure the trust of our investors. Nina DAO allows the community to actively participate in decisions, giving members the opportunity to vote on the best actions for the growth of the project. We are also committed to social responsibility, with a charity program that will be decided through community votes, ensuring that social impact is always a priority. With a treasury focused on funding major partnerships, listings, and donations to global NGOs, Nina also has an international marketing strategy, utilizing platforms like Coinzilla ADS and partnerships with influencers to reach a global audience. Nina is designed for those who want to see their investment grow securely, confident in the most stable and secure currency in the world (BTC), efficiently and with a positive impact on the world. Join Nina and be part of this new era of financial empowerment with purpose!
Nina (NINA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Nina (NINA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Nina (NINA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される NINA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
NINA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
NINA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、NINA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
