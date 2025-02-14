Nina 価格(NINA)
Nina（NINA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00607526 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 607.17K USD です。NINA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Nina 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 18.15K USD
です- Nina 1日内の価格変動率は -18.79%
です- 循環供給量は 100.00M USD です
本日の Nina から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001405910231301912 です。
過去30日間における Nina から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Nina から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Nina から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001405910231301912
|-18.79%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Nina の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.68%
-18.79%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Nina is an innovative project aimed at empowering Bitcoin ($BTC) with a greater purpose, creating a sustainable and impactful ecosystem for its participants. Our goal is to provide a simple and efficient way to earn Bitcoin rewards through smart contracts and dApps, maximizing investment returns. With our staking platform, you can earn BTC rewards effortlessly by simply letting your NINA tokens work for you. Additionally, transparency is one of our top priorities, with audited and secure contracts that ensure the trust of our investors. Nina DAO allows the community to actively participate in decisions, giving members the opportunity to vote on the best actions for the growth of the project. We are also committed to social responsibility, with a charity program that will be decided through community votes, ensuring that social impact is always a priority. With a treasury focused on funding major partnerships, listings, and donations to global NGOs, Nina also has an international marketing strategy, utilizing platforms like Coinzilla ADS and partnerships with influencers to reach a global audience. Nina is designed for those who want to see their investment grow securely, confident in the most stable and secure currency in the world (BTC), efficiently and with a positive impact on the world. Join Nina and be part of this new era of financial empowerment with purpose!
