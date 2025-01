NexusAI ( NEXUSAI ) とは何か

NexusAI merges the power of Depin with advanced AI capabilities What is NexusAI NexusAI stands at the forefront of the next generation in digital infrastructure management and automation, leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize how tasks are executed. Moving beyond traditional, manual operations, NexusAI introduces an AI-centric approach that enhances efficiency and accessibility in blockchain infrastructure development and management. Our vision is to democratize these processes, making them available to a wider audience beyond those with extensive technical expertise. NexusAI Key Features NexusAI NEXUSAI NODES NexusAI nodes are at the heart of our ecosystem, offering users access to AI-powered nodes pre-configured with essential software. NexusAI NEXUSAI MARKETPLACE The NexusAI Marketplace is a platform where users can buy and sell custom-trained NexusAI nodes. NexusAI NEXUSAI NETWORK Built upon the infrastructure provided by NexusAI nodes, our network utilizes a novel consensus mechanism known as Proof of Knowledge (POK)

